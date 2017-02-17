Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman says a sovereign supervision by a several agencies are now in a formulation theatre for 46,602 units of affordable housing in Penang. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 16 ― The Penang state supervision contingency give fast-track approvals for all sovereign affordable housing projects, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman pronounced today.

The Penang Federal Action Council authority pronounced that a sovereign government, by a 7 agencies are formulation to build a sum 56,569 units of affordable housing units in Penang.

“Between 2008 and 2016, we have already finished 34 projects with a sum 5,950 units of affordable housing in Penang,” he pronounced in a press discussion today.

The 5,950 units were partial of a 20,887 affordable housing units that were announced by a state supervision recently.

“We still have 10,000 units of affordable housing tentative capitulation by a state supervision given a final 3 to 4 years,” he said.

Zainal pronounced a sovereign supervision by a several agencies are now in a formulation theatre for 46,602 units of affordable housing in Penang.

He indicted a state supervision of loitering sovereign projects by not giving them quick approvals.

“They have a special line with quick capitulation for some private developers, a normal line for other developers and for us, we are a tentative lane, all a applications are always pending,” he said.

He pronounced a state should concur with a sovereign supervision so that these projects can take off as shortly as probable to advantage a people of Penang.

“All these projects are labelled next RM400,000 on a island and RM250,000 on a mainland, within affordable range,” he said.

These projects will be implemented by several stages by sovereign agencies including PR1MA, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), UDA Holdings and Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda).

