Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan (pic) claimed that Lim Kit Siang and his son Lim Guan Eng were determining a sovereign Opposition party, causing entrenched nepotism. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 29 ― DAP leaders who are assuage might have a possibility to gleam if a allegedly “extremist” veterans like a parliamentary personality Lim Kit Siang would retire, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan suggested today.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) vital communications executive claimed that Kit Siang and his son Lim Guan Eng were determining a sovereign Opposition party, causing entrenched nepotism.

“There is nepotism and it flourishes in DAP. There is a corner by a Lim family,” Abdul Rahman told reporters in Parliament.

The apportion in a Prime Minister’s Department serve claimed that nepotism and Kit Siang’s purported “dictatorship” was a reason a Opposition had regularly unsuccessful to chase a BN from energy in a past 13 ubiquitous elections.

“Stop being a tyrant and greatfully retire. You have mislaid 13 times, when are we going to chuck in a towel?” he asked, directing a doubt during a comparison Lim.

He afterwards pronounced a new collection of DAP leaders might emerge from underneath Kit Siang’s shadow.

“Who knows after him, a DAP care can be some-more assuage instead of being extremists,” a Kota Belud MP added.

Abdul Rahman and Kit Siang have been ring verbally these past few days after a apportion regenerated an aged evidence and indicted a Gelang Patah MP of paraphernalia a formula of a 2012 DAP inner elections to keep his son in a absolute position and marginalised another maestro lawmaker, Kepong MP Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

Earlier today, Kit Siang offering to propagandize a Umno lawmaker for giveaway on how to be a vital communicator.

“You don’t have to give me a vital doctrine on this since it’s a fact. The fact is that RoS is questioning DAP over some of a issues with regards to their elections.

“The RoS was endangered about some of a purported abuses,” Abdul Rahman pronounced in response, referring to a Registrar of Societies.

Comments

comments