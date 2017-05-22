Google Malaysia has been ranked series one for a initial time in a ‘Top 10 Companies Malaysians Want to Work For’ consult conducted by Jobstreet. — Reuters record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Google Malaysia has emerged as a tip choice workplace for Malaysian employees in a consult conducted a country’s biggest pursuit site Jobstreet, that was expelled today.

Google came out tops for a initial time in a ‘Top 10 Companies Malaysians Want to Work For’ survey that concerned 10,241 Malaysian employees opposite all position levels.

Petronas was ranked initial final year, while Shell Malaysia came in third.

“The US formed tech giant, good famous for a enlightenment of work life balance, managed to pull itself all a approach to a top, changeable adult dual places from final year,” Jobstreet pronounced when releasing a consult results.

Six out of a tip 10 companies in a consult were Malaysian companies.

Apart from Petronas, a other Malaysian firms are Sime Darby (4th), Air Asia (5th), Maybank (6th), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (9th) and Eco World Development Group Berhad (10th).

The other companies in a tip 10 list were Nestle Malaysia and Intel Malaysia.

The tip 10 list in itself remained mostly unchanged, with 9 out of a tip 10 in a 2016 consult featuring again.

The usually disproportion was Public Bank dropping out of a tip 10, creation approach for Eco World instead.

The consult also showed that Malaysians cited career growth opportunities as their categorical reason in selecting a association to work for.

Benefits and incentives came in as a second reason, while income was settled as a third reason.

