Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali pronounced a focus for a E-card that would duty as a proxy corroboration to reinstate current transport documents, would open from Feb 15 to Jun 30 during all Immigration offices in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The programme is usually open to bootleg immigrants in Peninsular Malaysia and usually for those with employers listed in a 5 comparison mercantile sectors.

“It is estimated between 400,000 to 600,000 bootleg immigrants will take a event to register underneath a programme and solve a necessity of manpower in a influenced mercantile sectors,” he told a press discussion after a revisit to a Selangor Immigration Office here today.

The 5 mercantile sectors identified to be in need of unfamiliar workers are construction, plantation, services, production and agriculture.

On Jan 17, Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as observant a Home Ministry (KDN) had performed capitulation from a Attorney-General’s Chambers to emanate proxy cards for bootleg immigrants who were employed.

Commenting further, Mustafar pronounced a Immigration Department would not be regulating a use of center group or agents for a focus of E-card.

He also pronounced employers and unfamiliar workers were compulsory to be benefaction during any Immigration bureau with a required papers and that a label is free.

“Among a conditions for authorised bootleg immigrants are that they contingency have employers, no rapist record, nationals from a available manpower source countries, no box of using divided from employers and pass a health screening.

“Among a conditions for employers are they contingency be underneath a available zone and sub-sectors, not listed underneath dangling business or blacklisted by KDN and Immigration,” he added. — Bernama

