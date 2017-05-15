Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon pronounced a supervision was study how sex preparation could be improved incorporated into a preparation system. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Putrajaya is study how to improved incorporate sex preparation into schools, pronounced Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

“I privately determine that a preparation complement should pierce brazen for a some-more open and well-informed sex preparation in schools.

“So give us some time, we are operative on it,” he pronounced during a press discussion after a launch of Durex Malaysia’s #TalkNowProtectAlways Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Campaign.

Chong also pronounced it was critical that relatives and teachers do not equivocate a theme of sex as taboo, adding that a stream era of youths were some-more wakeful of a subject.

Sex preparation is now in a form of a Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEERS) programme introduced in 1989, he said.

It is not a standalone subject, though incorporated into others such as Moral and Islamic studies, science, and biology; a concentration is on abstinence.

Chong concurred a sensitivities concerned in training sex education, though gave his declaration that it will not be abandoned.

The #TalkNowProtectAlways Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Campaign by Durex aims to yield youths and relatives with significant information and a methods to start conversations on sex.

“We are wakeful that articulate about passionate and reproductive health can be severe for many of us… Such conversations are critical as it will commission one a right believe to make responsible, certain decisions that will keep them protected,” Reckitt Benckiser selling executive Tiffany Tang said.

The debate includes distributing a Sexual and Reproductive Health Guide around digital media and workshops conducted in comparison schools and aloft training institutions in Klang Valley.

“The beam contains information on reproductive organs, traffic with puberty, rights and consent, information on pregnancy as good as intimately transmitted infections (STIs),” Tang said.

The debate is partnership between Durex Malaysia, Muslim non-governmental organization Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), and a Federal Territories Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

