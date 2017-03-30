Fadillah pronounced a construction during a central chateau of Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia started on Mar 21 final year and was ostensible to finish 9 days ago. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 29 — Putrajaya spent RM1.4 million to build an choice highway to a central chateau of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia in shaggy Jalan Tunku here.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof pronounced a construction cost enclosed a confidence post, electronic fencing and a pattern structure during a entrance.

“The sum cost of building an choice track to a central chateau of a Dewan Rakyat Speaker on No 3, Jalan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur is RM1.4 million,” he pronounced in a created parliamentary reply.

Fadillah pronounced construction started on Mar 21 final year and was ostensible to be finished 9 days ago.

However, it is now behind due to a reschedule in petrify cement works, he said.

“Currently a swell during a site is usually 72 per cent compared to a 92 per cent scheduled. The categorical cause for a check is since of a petrify cement works that had to be rescheduled.

“However a plan smoothness is approaching to be finished according to a scheduled contract,” Fadillah added.

He was responding to a doubt from DAP’s Serdang MP Ong Kian Meng, who asked how most a supervision spent on a construction of Pandikar’s residence.

