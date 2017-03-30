Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Govt spent RM1.4m on highway to Speaker’s house

By   /  March 30, 2017  /  Comments Off on Govt spent RM1.4m on highway to Speaker’s house

    Print       Email

Fadillah pronounced a construction during a central chateau of Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia started on Mar 21 final year and was ostensible to finish 9 days ago. Picture by Choo Choy MayFadillah pronounced a construction during a central chateau of Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia started on Mar 21 final year and was ostensible to finish 9 days ago. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 29 — Putrajaya spent RM1.4 million to build an choice highway to a central chateau of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia in shaggy Jalan Tunku here.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof pronounced a construction cost enclosed a confidence post, electronic fencing and a pattern structure during a entrance.

“The sum cost of building an choice track to a central chateau of a Dewan Rakyat Speaker on No 3, Jalan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur is RM1.4 million,” he pronounced in a created parliamentary reply.

Fadillah pronounced construction started on Mar 21 final year and was ostensible to be finished 9 days ago.

However, it is now behind due to a reschedule in petrify cement works, he said.

“Currently a swell during a site is usually 72 per cent compared to a 92 per cent scheduled. The categorical cause for a check is since of a petrify cement works that had to be rescheduled.

“However a plan smoothness is approaching to be finished according to a scheduled contract,” Fadillah added.

He was responding to a doubt from DAP’s Serdang MP Ong Kian Meng, who asked how most a supervision spent on a construction of Pandikar’s residence.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 4 hours ago on March 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 30, 2017 @ 4:25 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Guan Eng: Nothing secular about carrying Dr M, Wan Azizah as Pakatan Harapan symbols

Read More →