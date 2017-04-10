Loading...
Govt to boost capability in confronting cyber threats, apportion says

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — The supervision is operative to boost a ability of a Big Data Analytics (BDA) that is able of forecasting a trend of stream cyber-attacks in a nation some-more deeply.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau pronounced by this technology, a authorities could pull adult active and innovative measures to boost inhabitant confidence capability in confronting destiny cyber threats.

He pronounced a supervision was focusing on 4 vital aspects in lifting a government’s capability in rebellious cyber threats.

“The 4 vital aspects are forecasting capability, impediment capability, tackling capability and visual capability,” he pronounced in a Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was replying to a doubt from Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) on a government’s bid to safeguard some-more fit government of a nation’s cyber space.

Madius also pronounced that Cybersecurity Malaysia was actively building a Coordinated Malware Eradication and Remediation Project (CMERP) complement directed during monitoring and preventing cyber-attacks. — Bernama

  Published: 3 hours ago on April 10, 2017
  April 10, 2017
