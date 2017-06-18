The sell prices of petrol and diesel have been on a downward trend lately. — Bernama picBATU KURAU, Jun 16 — A new formula for regulating retail prices of fuels will be announced subsequent week, pronounced Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He pronounced a pierce was being taken to safeguard fortitude of a domestic oil attention and that a method would be holding a assembly with oil attention players subsequent week to plead a regulation in a seductiveness of all parties.

“The people contingency sympathise with petrol hire operators who humour waste when oil prices drop, They (petrol hire operators) feel they are a victims (when prices drop),” he told reporters after attending a Ramadan duty here today.

He combined that he would also be seeking a supervision to support petrol hire operators as they have been badly influenced by a doubt in oil prices.

The sell prices of petrol and diesel have been on a downward trend lately. Since Apr 1, a sell cost of RON95, RON 97 and diesel are set on a weekly basis.

Before that, it was on a monthly basement formed on a managed boyant system. — Bernama

