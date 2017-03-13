Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Ismail Abd Muttalib told a Dewan Rakyat currently that a Economic Planning Unit (EPU) has authorized a formulation papers for a Employment Insurance System (EIS), adding that it will be presented to a Cabinet soon. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 9 — Putrajaya is anticipating to order a novel word intrigue to assistance workers who have mislaid their jobs.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Ismail Abd Muttalib told a Dewan Rakyat currently that a Economic Planning Unit (EPU) has authorized a formulation papers for a Employment Insurance System (EIS), adding that it will be presented to a Cabinet soon.

“The breeze Bill on a EIS has been formulated and will be tabled in a subsequent parliamentary sitting and will hopefully be implemented in 2018,” a Maran MP said, adding that a Bill would advantage both employers and workers.

“The Human Resources Ministry is finalising suggestions on a doing of this scheme, for it to be authorized by a supervision soon. This is a categorical concentration and a Bill on a EIS is approaching to be tabled in this year’s parliamentary session,” Ismail said.

He was responding to a doubt by PKR’s Kuala Langat MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, who had asked a supervision to refurbish on a standing on a measures taken to dive a EIS Bill.

The stream Dewan Rakyat assembly that convened on Monday will final compartment Apr 6. The reduce House will accommodate again in July.

Last May, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced a due EIS is directed to extend a amicable reserve net for workers and will yield them with pursuit counselling, among other measures.

Najib pronounced that a word intrigue will boost workers’ ability levels by training and retraining, adding that this will also advantage employers as they will be means to sinecure those with suitable ability sets.

