Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi vocalization during a launch of a 2017 Perak Young Agropreneur Tour programme in Bagan Datuk, Jun 12, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jun 12 — The supervision will not make arrangements to move behind a physique or bodies of Malaysians who are killed in conflicts or fight after fasten belligerent groups.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid pronounced families are giveaway to make their possess arrangements.

“This is since such people who are killed while carrying out bootleg activities or doing so during their possess risk and if their families wish to move behind their bodies they will have to get in hold with their colleagues of a dead,” he told reporters after opening a 2017 Perak Young Agropreneur Tour programme, here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also a Home Minister pronounced a supervision would not recognize such deaths since they are killed while participating in activities of belligerent groups.

“If there is a eremite direct (fatwa) from anyone that such deaths are a form of martyrdom, a supervision will not recognize such deaths as ‘syuhadah’,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on reports that a Malaysia, Mohd Nizam Ariffin, 38 or famous as Abu Afghan who was concerned in a Daesh belligerent organisation was killed in a conflict opposite Iraq’s confidence army on Friday.

“The Home Ministry has arguable a genocide of Mohd Nizam after receiving an comprehension news by a police,” he pronounced adding that a genocide of Mohd Nizam would lift a sum series of Malaysians killed in Iraq and Syria has reached 31, while 56 some-more are still during large.

Meanwhile, when asked about a preference of several countries to list a famous eremite academician Sheikh Dr Yusuf Al-Qaradawi as a terrorist, Ahmad Zahid pronounced Malaysia will keep a options open.

Asked if Malaysia would follow in a footsteps of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ahmad Zahid said: “We will wait for a news from several parties and if any people are concerned we will get minute information from arguable sources.”

Last week, a 4 countries severed tactful ties with Qatar after inventory eremite academician Ikhwanul Muslimin among 59 people suspected to have saved belligerent groups and had perceived support from Qatar.

He pronounced Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was a eremite idol who was awarded a Tokoh Maal Hijrah endowment in 2009 and that endowment was given to him for his contributions. — Bernama

