Datuk Razali Ibrahim from a Prime Minister’s Department certified that a Sabah box was a country’s biggest in a past 49 years and pronounced a supervision and a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) were training from it on how to step adult their crime fight.

“We, a MACC and a supervision would not stop a efforts to fight corruption, including matters involving country’s security.

“Yes, it is loyal that in a 49 years of a history, this is a biggest box as such and of march we learnt something about a loopholes mentioned,” he pronounced during Question Time.

He was responding to Kota Raja MP Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud who asked a supervision to fact a weaknesses in a Sabah Water Department after several officials, including former executive Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, were found to have siphoned millions of ringgit meant for infrastructure development.

Dr Siti Mariah also asked a supervision a source of a RM112 million seized from a tip Sabah Water Department officials and a “loopholes”, though Razali did not answer these.

The Muar MP usually pronounced a loopholes were not usually in a government’s endowment of agreement routine as there “are many some-more issues involved” though that a supervision has been means to redress a problems.

Razali combined that a box is set to go for hearing on Jul 4.

