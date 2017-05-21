Loading...
Grandmother, uncle charged with abusing a lady in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — A grandmother, together with her son-in-law were charged in a Magistrate’s Court here currently for allegedly abusing a lady for a past 7 years.

Nor Azaizah Badang, 56, a grandmother of a plant and Maswandi Omar, 35, a uncle, however, pleaded not guilty when a assign was review to them alone before Magistrate Noor Aisyah Ahmad.

According to a assign sheet, a dual indicted were holding caring of a now 20-year-old plant given she was 13.

However, during a period, a plant claimed to have been abused that had caused earthy injury.

They allegedly committed a corruption during a residence in Jalan Padi Huma 9, Bandar Baru Uda here, between 2010 and May this year.

They both were charged underneath Section 31 (1) (a) of a Child Act 2001 and punishable underneath Section 31 (1) of a same act that carries a excellent of adult to RM50,000 or seizure not surpassing 20 years or both, if convicted.

Earlier, emissary open prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali offering a indicted a bail of RM20,000 each.

However, warn Nor Shahid Abdul Malik representing Noor Azaizah practical for reduce bail on a drift that his customer was pang from diabetes and usually earning between RM500 and RM600 per month assisting a crony offered nasi lemak, detached from ancillary a school-going child.

The justice afterwards set a RM5,000 bail for Nor Azaizah while Maswandi who was unrepresented, was authorised a RM8,000 bail with one surety.

Court bound Jul 10 as re-mention for box management. — Bernama

