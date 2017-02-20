Institut Darul Ehsan’s Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman says that vital cost issues, when left longer but correct management, would vigour a people and lead to domestic repercussions. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Feb 17 ― Issues relating to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) and vital costs would be a categorical last factors as to who wins a subsequent ubiquitous election, a researcher pronounced today.

In a forum to plead commentary of a issues and perceptions of Selangor electorate for a arriving 14th ubiquitous choosing here, Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) emissary authority and arch executive Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman pronounced that even many who support Barisan Nasional are opposite a expenditure tax.

“For a question; GST should not be implemented since it causes an boost in a cost of things, 62 per cent even among BN supporters reject GST.

“Generally, in a context of Selangor voters, 78 per cent reject GST. Meaning, in a arriving ubiquitous election, GST and boost in a square of things would be a issues that would establish who wins and who loses,” he added.

Mohammad Redzuan forked out that vital cost issues, when left longer but correct management, would vigour a people and lead to domestic repercussions.

He pronounced that of a 8 questions posted to 2,018 respondents, to select that subject is of a many regard to them, many noted vital cost and GST.

“We asked them (questions) and out of 7 to 8 questions that cover cost of goods, PTPTN, liquid of bootleg immigrants, crimes, we found that a series one was cost of goods,” he added.

The consult was conducted for 5 days between Feb 8 to Feb 13, covering 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

