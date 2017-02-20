Loading...
GST, vital cost among issues that will impact GE14 outcome, researcher says

February 20, 2017

Institut Darul Ehsans Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman says that vital cost issues, when left longer but correct management, would vigour a people and lead to domestic repercussions. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaInstitut Darul Ehsan’s Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman says that vital cost issues, when left longer but correct management, would vigour a people and lead to domestic repercussions. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Feb 17 ― Issues relating to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) and vital costs would be a categorical last factors as to who wins a subsequent ubiquitous election, a researcher pronounced today.

In a forum to plead commentary of a issues and perceptions of Selangor electorate for a arriving 14th ubiquitous choosing here, Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) emissary authority and arch executive Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman pronounced that even many who support Barisan Nasional are opposite a expenditure tax.

“For a question; GST should not be implemented since it causes an boost in a cost of things, 62 per cent even among BN supporters reject GST.

“Generally, in a context of Selangor voters, 78 per cent reject GST. Meaning, in a arriving ubiquitous election, GST and boost in a square of things would be a issues that would establish who wins and who loses,” he added.

Mohammad Redzuan forked out that vital cost issues, when left longer but correct management, would vigour a people and lead to domestic repercussions.

He pronounced that of a 8 questions posted to 2,018 respondents, to select that subject is of a many regard to them, many noted vital cost and GST.

“We asked them (questions) and out of 7 to 8 questions that cover cost of goods, PTPTN, liquid of bootleg immigrants, crimes, we found that a series one was cost of goods,” he added.

The consult was conducted for 5 days between Feb 8 to Feb 13, covering 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

  Published: 13 hours ago on February 20, 2017
  Last Modified: February 20, 2017 @ 3:07 pm
