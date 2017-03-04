Lim currently insisted that he usually mentioned ‘simulator machines’ during a associated press conference. — record pictureGEORGE TOWN, Feb 28 — Penang is not banning scratch derrick arcade machines, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng simplified currently in response to a news by state news group Bernama.

Lim explained that his administration is usually restricting gaming simulators and other “games of chance” that could be used for gambling, and not a scratch cranes that offer toys as prizes.

“I did not contend fondle scratch machines, Bernama put difference in my mouth. Toy scratch machines are not banned, this is disgraceful, insane and fake broadcasting by Bernama,” he said.

The Bernama news was released on Feb 26. Malay Mail Online, that syndicates news from a agency, also published a essay underneath a streamer “Penang to anathema fondle scratch machines after 2018”.

Lim currently insisted that he usually mentioned “simulator machines” during a associated press conference.

Yesterday, Lim also released a matter to explain a decision, observant it was stirred by complaints that these simulators were being used for gambling.

“Simulator machines will be authorised to work for another year, usually during hotels and selling complexes, until a finish of 2018,” he pronounced in a matter yesterday.

