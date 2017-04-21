Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng warns Penang people to be clever for a BN takeover will meant ‘everything will be gone, finished.’ ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 18 — Penangites will remove their rights and face a darker destiny if a Barisan Nasional (BN) bloc succeeds in defeating a Pakatan Harapan state administration during a subsequent ubiquitous elections, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced today.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general was responding to a “series of articles in Malay newspapers” suggesting his celebration was streamer towards a downfall, observant it meant a BN would win behind Penang.

“If DAP was to collapse, it means PKR will go also and this means BN will take behind Penang.

“If BN takes behind Penang, suppose what will happen. All will be left and lost, a new Komtar will return behind to a old, a purify Penang will return to dirty, immature to botak, from no H2O cuts to H2O rationing.

“So Penang people, improved be careful. If BN takes over, it will be catastrophic to all of us,” he told a press discussion during his office.

Lim serve claimed a unconditional BN feat in a state will also meant that Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s dream for Penang be done a sovereign domain will come true.

“The people’s rights will be gone. Everything will be gone, finished,” he added.

