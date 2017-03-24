On Jun 30 final year, Lim pleaded not guilty to charges of crime in a acclimatisation of land from cultivation to housing, and a squeeze of a tract of land and bungalow during next marketplace value. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 20 — The crime conference of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon set for Mar 27 has been deferred until their interest to plea a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act is settled.

High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail authorised a focus by warn Gobind Singh Deo, who represented Lim, to stay a conference tentative a outcome of their interest in a Court of Appeal, and set Apr 25 for box management.

On Mar 7, a justice deserted a petition by Lim and Phang to announce Section 62 of a MACC Act 2009 as unconstitutional and void.

Lim and Phang filed a focus in Jan this year. Section 62 states that once a assign submits papers pursuant to Section 51A of a Criminal Procedure Code, a indicted shall, before a conference begins, contention a following documents: (a) a matter of counterclaim and (b) a duplicate of any request that can be presented as partial of a justification for a defence.

For a initial charge, Lim was indicted as a polite servant, namely a Penang arch minister, of regulating his position to obtain benefit for himself and his wife, Betty Chew Gek Cheng, by commendatory a acclimatisation of rural land to residential in a southwest of Penang for a company, Magnificient Emblem Sdn Bhd.

Lim, 56, allegedly committed a crime while chairing a assembly of a Penang State Planning Committee in a Operations Room, 8th Floor, Komtar building on Jul 18, 2014.

He was charged underneath Section 23 of a MACC Act 2009 that provides for a jail-term of adult to 20 years and a excellent of not reduction than 5 times a volume of swindle involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction.

On a second charge, Lim was indicted as a polite menial of receiving for himself a tract of land and a bungalow during No. 25, Jalan Pinhorn, George Town, during a cost that he knew did not co-ordinate with a value from Phang, during RM2.8 million, when a marketplace value during a time was RM4.27 million.

He allegedly committed a crime during No. 25, Jalan Pinhorn, George Town, on Jul 28, 2015 in suitability with Section 165 of a Penal Code that provides for a jail tenure of adult to dual years, or fine, or both on conviction.

Phang, as a former owners of a bungalow, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring with Lim for him to obtain a bungalow during next marketplace cost during a same place and date.

The businesswoman was charged underneath Section 109 of a Penal Code review together with Section 165, that provides for a jail tenure of adult to dual years, or fine, or both, if convicted.

Outside a court, Gobind told reporters he had filed a notice of interest during a Court of Appeal opposite a court’s preference to reject his client’s petition.

“Should a Court of Appeal concede a appeal, it will impact any counterclaim during a trial. In this situation, it’s improved to have a Court of Appeal hear and confirm on a emanate before this (corruption) box takes place,” he said.

Meanwhile, DPP Datuk Masri Mohd Daud pronounced a assign concluded with a counsel’s focus to postpone a crime conference after deliberation all a factors.

He pronounced they were also in a routine of requesting a Court of Appeal to assist a hearing. — Bernama

