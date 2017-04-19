Lim Guan Eng has regularly pronounced he will be tabling a suit to reject Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (pic) over his remarks on child marriages. — Bernama pic GEORGE TOWN, Apr 18 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng deserted currently a explain that his offer to condemnation Umno’s Datuk Shabudin Yahaya means his state administration is condemning a Islamic Family Law.

The Air Putih representative pronounced a suit to be tabled in a state legislative public was destined usually during a Tasek Gelugor MP who had suggested in Parliament that nine-year-old girls are “spiritually and physically” prepared for marriage.

“The suit we are proposing is to reject him for his remarks on this and on his idea that rape victims marry their rapists,” he told reporters during his bureau here.

Lim insisted that he had never reject or criticize a state Islamic Family Law in any of his criticisms opposite Shabudin.

Yesterday, Shabudin indicted Lim of perplexing to do divided with a state Islamic Family Law (Penang ) Enactment 2004 by his suit opposite him.

He pronounced Lim’s position opposite child marriages are clearly opposite Section 8 and 18 of a dramatization that states that a Shariah decider can make a preference to concede matrimony for males underneath 18 and females underneath 16.

“If he wants to list a suit opposite me, he contingency initial state his mount on a state Islamic laws we mentioned,” Shabudin had reportedly said.

When asked about his mount on a state Islamic Family law that allows under-age marriages, Lim pronounced Shabudin is apparently regulating a Islamic Family law to strengthen himself.

He pronounced Shabudin contingency be “desperate” to use a Islamic law to spin a whole issue.

“What Shabudin is suggesting is, if we are opposite BN government, we are opposite a whole of Malaysia. We are not opposite Islamic family laws. This is an act of a desperado,” he said.

