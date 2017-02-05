Loading...
Guan Eng interfered in appointment of Penang mufti, PAS Youth claims

Penang PAS Youth arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden reportedly pronounced that Lim Guan Eng was obliged for a non-renewal of state mufti Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmads agreement when it lapsed in Jun 2014. Picture by K.E. OoiPenang PAS Youth arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden reportedly pronounced that Lim Guan Eng was obliged for a non-renewal of state mufti Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad’s agreement when it lapsed in Jun 2014. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Penang PAS Youth has indicted Lim Guan Eng of “political interference” in a appointment of a state mufti, and that a Penang arch apportion had a palm in ensuring that a former state mufti’s agreement was not renewed.

New Sunday Times, a Sunday book of New Straits Times (NST) reported currently Penang PAS Youth arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden observant that Lim was obliged for a non-renewal of state mufti Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad’s agreement when it lapsed in Jun 2014.

According to a report, Afnan pronounced Hassan’s agreement was not renewed since a latter had objected to Lim’s orders that non-Muslims in Penang be authorised to use a word “Allah.”

The PAS personality pronounced that Lim had released a matter behind in Dec 2014 permitting non-Muslim to use a word “Allah”, and that this disregarded Section 48 of a state Administration of a Religion of Islam Enactment 2004.

“It is pronounced that after a issue, Lim had demanded that a fatwas (decree) be done famous to a state executive legislature assembly initial before being presented to a Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Hassan, who was a mufti then, objected to a order. Soon after that his agreement was not renewed,” Afnan reportedly said.

Afnan, who was partial of Penang’s state fatwa committee, pronounced that a emanate of domestic involvement by a state supervision had been lifted in a past.

“Under any circumstances, a significance of Islam supersedes that of domestic importance. And, it is formed on this element that we feel we need to lift this issue,” he added.

