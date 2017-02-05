Guan Eng interfered in appointment of Penang mufti, PAS Youth claims

Penang PAS Youth arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden reportedly pronounced that Lim Guan Eng was obliged for a non-renewal of state mufti Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad’s agreement when it lapsed in Jun 2014. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Penang PAS Youth has indicted Lim Guan Eng of “political interference” in a appointment of a state mufti, and that a Penang arch apportion had a palm in ensuring that a former state mufti’s agreement was not renewed.

New Sunday Times, a Sunday book of New Straits Times (NST) reported currently Penang PAS Youth arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden observant that Lim was obliged for a non-renewal of state mufti Datuk Seri Hassan Ahmad’s agreement when it lapsed in Jun 2014.

According to a report, Afnan pronounced Hassan’s agreement was not renewed since a latter had objected to Lim’s orders that non-Muslims in Penang be authorised to use a word “Allah.”

The PAS personality pronounced that Lim had released a matter behind in Dec 2014 permitting non-Muslim to use a word “Allah”, and that this disregarded Section 48 of a state Administration of a Religion of Islam Enactment 2004.

“It is pronounced that after a issue, Lim had demanded that a fatwas (decree) be done famous to a state executive legislature assembly initial before being presented to a Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Hassan, who was a mufti then, objected to a order. Soon after that his agreement was not renewed,” Afnan reportedly said.

Afnan, who was partial of Penang’s state fatwa committee, pronounced that a emanate of domestic involvement by a state supervision had been lifted in a past.

“Under any circumstances, a significance of Islam supersedes that of domestic importance. And, it is formed on this element that we feel we need to lift this issue,” he added.

