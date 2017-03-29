Lim Guan Eng urges authorities not to get in a approach of a Nazri-Dr M debate. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 23 – Authorities should not perplex Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz in his bid to discuss Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, pronounced Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim pronounced Nazri has regularly voiced both his enterprise and goal to take on a former primary minister, notwithstanding rejections by a police.

“Nazri has pronounced he dares to have a debate, he’s ‘no Rahman Dahlan’; I’m only quoting what he said,” Lim told a press discussion during his bureau today, referring to Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

The quote was attributed to Nazri in a news by a Malaysiakini news portal.

Lim afterwards mocked Abdul Rahman for pulling out of a discuss with him final year.

“Not each apportion is a duck like Rahman Dahlan who challenged me to a discuss and chickened out, though Nazri valid there are still warriors in a Cabinet,” he said.

Two days ago, Nazri reliable that his expected discuss with Dr Mahathir is now set for Apr 7 during Karangkraf’s domicile in Shah Alam, Selangor.

This was after Perak military taboo a initial discuss that had been scheduled to hold during a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Padang Rengas in Perak this Saturday, Mar 25.

