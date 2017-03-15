Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced a nation needs high speed Internet in sequence to progress. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng GEORGE TOWN, Mar 9 — Malaysia needs to put in infrastructure for high speed Internet in sequence to locate adult with other Asean countries, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced today.

“No indicate carrying high speed sight or high speed sight when we don’t have high speed Internet,” he pronounced in a press discussion after opening a Crowd Economy Conference here this morning.

He pronounced China is some-more modernized than Malaysia where they used e-wallets instead of cash.

“They are some-more modernized than us and this is since they have high speed Internet, we have a lot to locate adult on,” he said.

He pronounced we might be means to transport from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore quick though a Internet speed contingency be faster.

“We contingency have high speed Internet, otherwise, all goes to Singapore,” he said.

Lim pronounced Vietnam and Singapore also have aloft Internet speed than Malaysia.

In Penang, he pronounced a state supervision is prepared to concede telco providers to put in infrastructure for high speed Internet in a state.

Telco providers are welcomed to request with state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow who is in assign of telco issues, he added.

