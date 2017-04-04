Pakatan Harapan Penang is attempting to get Putrajaya’s capitulation to build a third overpass as a cheaper and some-more fit choice couple to bond a island and a mainland. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced currently he is peaceful to accommodate and entirely familiarise Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof with a due third couple joining a island to a mainland.

He was responding to Fadillah’s matter final week doubt a state’s check in submitting a feasibility investigate on an underwater hovel plan notwithstanding prior announcements earnest to do so.

“In seeking to demeanour forward, a Penang state supervision is peaceful to accommodate with Fadillah subsequent week to brief him entirely on a facts, allow any information compulsory as good as acquire any Works Ministry veteran imagination to support Penang,” he pronounced in an emailed statement.

Lim blamed a check in a stalled hovel feasibility investigate on deficient sea reclamation works during Butterworth on a mainland as awarded by a prior Barisan Nasional (BN) state supervision to Rayston Consortium Sdn Bhd in 1999.

“Without a Butterworth sea reclamation masterplan, a feasibility investigate can't be finished unless they take into comment a hydraulic upsurge information and highway network on a reclaimed land,” Lim said.

The state supervision has pronounced it is peaceful to financial a cost for a third overpass on a possess and also make it a toll-free bridge.

The state however is seeking an capitulation in principal from Putrajaya for a third overpass so that it does not rubbish supports in scheming drawings and designs.

