Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng says he got behind some justice. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 15 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has staid his insult fit opposite Utusan Melayu (M) Berhad after a Umno-owned journal concluded to apologize today.

Both Lim and Utusan concluded to a agree visualisation in that a Malay daily pronounced it will emanate an reparation in open court, tell a reparation and compensate an undisclosed sum in remuneration to Lim.

Utusan’s authorised executive Norzulaikah Ibrahim review out a reparation for a essay published on Aug 20, 2015 patrician “Guan Eng tarik balik saman terhadap Ketua Pemuda Umno Negeri” [Guan Eng forsaken fit opposite State Umno Youth Chief].

“The essay was ostensible to review as ‘Ketua Menteri Pulau Pinang, Lim Guan Eng menarik balik saman yang difailkan tiga tahun lalu terhadap bekas Ketua Pemuda Umno Negeri, Datuk Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin setelah Shaik Hussein menarik balik tanpa sebarang syarat dan dengan penuh kerelaan hati dakwaan rasuah yang dibuat olehnya terhadap Lim Guan Eng pada 5 Oktober 2012.’

[Translation: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng withdrew a fit filed 3 years ago opposite a former State Umno Youth Chief, Datuk Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin after Shaik Hussein concluded to frankly and completely repel his allegations of corruptions opposite Lim Guan Eng on Oct 5, 2012.]

“We apologize to Lim Guan Eng for any trouble caused by a difficulty and erring contribution on a side in edition a strange article,” she review out in probity before Judicial Commissioner Azmi Abdullah.

The news news was referring to Lim’s other insult fit opposite Shaik Hussein that was also staid by a agree visualisation after a latter retracted his crime allegations opposite a DAP secretary-general.

Lim’s counsel, Simon Murali, told reporters outward a courtroom that Utusan will tell a reparation on a second page of a journal within 7 days from Mar 16.

Lim, who was also present, pronounced he had to record a fit since of Utusan’s prejudicial news and combined that he is blissful it is over.

“I got behind some probity today,” he said.

