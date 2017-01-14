The military are approaching to doubt Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng during his central bureau on Level 28, Komtar today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled for doubt by Bukit Aman military for purported mutiny over his matter on a due amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, his counsel said.

Lim’s counsel R.S.N. Rayer was quoted by English daily The Star that a military were approaching to doubt a DAP personality during his central bureau on Level 28, Komtar today.

“We were told Lim would be investigated underneath a Sedition Act. The military will be entrance during 11am.

“I will be concomitant a CM during a questioning. We will co-operate with a military as we always do,” Rayer said, referring to a arch minister.

Lim had pronounced in a matter in Nov final year that a DAP opposes a offer for a law also famous as Act 355, claiming it is “hudud-like” and runs discordant to a Federal Constitution.

Lim also claimed that a disaster of several Barisan Nasional member parties to leave rhe statute bloc was seen as a form of taciturn capitulation of Umno’s support for a private member’s Bill by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to lift a punishment top by Shariah courts.

