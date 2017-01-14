Loading...
Guan Eng underneath mutiny examine for doubt Hadi’s Bill

The military are approaching to doubt Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng during his central bureau on Level 28, Komtar today. Picture by Saw Siow FengThe military are approaching to doubt Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng during his central bureau on Level 28, Komtar today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled for doubt by Bukit Aman military for purported mutiny over his matter on a due amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, his counsel said.

Lim’s counsel R.S.N. Rayer was quoted by English daily The Star that a military were approaching to doubt a DAP personality during his central bureau on Level 28, Komtar today. 

“We were told Lim would be investigated underneath a Sedition Act. The military will be entrance during 11am.

“I will be concomitant a CM during a questioning. We will co-operate with a military as we always do,” Rayer said, referring to a arch minister.

Lim had pronounced in a matter in Nov final year that a DAP opposes a offer for a law also famous as Act 355, claiming it is “hudud-like” and runs discordant to a Federal Constitution.

Lim also claimed that a disaster of several Barisan Nasional member parties to leave rhe statute bloc was seen as a form of taciturn capitulation of Umno’s support for a private member’s Bill by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to lift a punishment top by Shariah courts.

