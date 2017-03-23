Ong Beng Siang (centre) filed a fit opposite Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today, Mar 17, 2017. GEORGE TOWN, Mar 17 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has been sued for insult by a Chinese vernacular journal contributor over a Facebook post criticising a latter.

Guang Ming Daily comparison publisher Ong Beng Siang filed a lawsuit during a Penang High Court this morning to direct for indemnification as good as an explain to stop a Penang lawmaker from creation serve insulting statements opposite him.

In his matter of claim, Ong claimed that Lim had, in a Jan 22 Facebook post, called him unethical, immoral, unsuited and indicted him of wanting to disintegrate a Penang state government.

The cited post had named Ong privately and serve described him as “not fit” to be a reporter, besides containing Lim’s direct for an apology.

“He had also indicted me of wanting to repairs a repute of a Penang supervision or to disintegrate it and that my news news was baseless,” Ong pronounced in his claim.

Lim’s Facebook post was in response to Ong’s news news antiquated Dec 23, 2016 on a land emanate involving a Chinese school.

Ong is claiming general, exemplary, and aggravated indemnification with 5 per cent seductiveness per annum until execution of a fit and any service deemed fit by a court.

He told reporters during a building that he was compelled to sue Lim in sequence to transparent his name.

“I need to redeem my grace and that of my associate media reporters and we am doing this in my personal capacity,” he said.

Baljit Singh, who represented Ong, pronounced a authorised notice was sent to Lim’s bureau on Mar 6 before a fit was filed.

In another eventuality elsewhere, Lim pronounced he is not certain what a box was about, when asked for comment.

“I will let my lawyer, Simon Murali, a same counsel who rubbed my fit opposite Utusan, to hoop this case,” he said.

