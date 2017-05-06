Abdul Hadi (centre) is suing Sarawak Report’s owner and editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown for edition an essay final Aug alleging PAS leaders to have perceived monies related to emperor investment account 1Malaysia Development Berhad. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 29 — While PAS can pardon Nanyang Siang Pau, a same view can't be extended to UK-based website Sarawak Report, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang pronounced today.

The Islamist celebration boss remarkable that a Chinese daily had been discerning to apologize for edition a mimic depicting him and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as monkeys after a fast-track tabling of his private member’s Bill to rectify the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 progressing this month.

“We have forgiven Nanyang Siang Pau, and they have apologised as well. But Sarawak Report, we can’t let it go.

“This is about a party’s dignity, we have to take action,” he told a news discussion after opening a 63rd PAS ubiquitous public here this morning.

The Marang MP is suing Sarawak Report’s owner and editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown for edition an essay final Aug alleging PAS leaders to have perceived monies related to emperor investment account 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The fit was filed during a London High Court final week.

PAS is now on a concession expostulate to cover a authorised cost, estimated during over RM200,000. The celebration managed to collect only over RM20,000 from members during a march of the ongoing ubiquitous assembly.

