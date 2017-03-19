Loading...
Hadi says will impugn PPBM over Pakatan entry

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says PAS will not work with allies of DAP and Amanah. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says PAS will not work with allies of DAP and Amanah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 18 ― PAS will not perform chair negotiations with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia if a latter joins a Pakatan Harapan pact, pronounced Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The PAS boss reiterated that his celebration will not work with allies of DAP and Amanah.

“Officially there is no cooperation, if that’s a central mount of [PPBM],” he was quoted observant by Sinar Harian in a press discussion today.

PPBM authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on Monday that a celebration will join Pakatan Harapan, though combined that this on a condition that a agreement adopted a one temperament for all member parties streamer into a subsequent ubiquitous election.

PPBM boss Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pronounced during a same press discussion that his celebration will continue talks with PAS.

