PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan binds adult a request detailing a lawsuit opposite Sarawak Report editor, Claire Rewcastle-Brown during a press discussion in Alor Setar Apr 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 27 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang filed a insult lawsuit opposite Sarawak Report editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown in London final week.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan suggested currently that a fit was filed by Hadi in his personal ability during a High Court of Justice in London on Apr 21 opposite Rewcastle-Brown, who is also formed there.

The fit is over a Sarawak Report essay final year claiming that PAS leaders perceived supports related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Hadi is seeking an undisclosed volume in indemnification and an explain preventing Rewcastle-Brown from repeating a allegations.

The fit was filed by a Carter-Ruck law organisation that is representing Hadi, after Rewcastle-Brown unsuccessful to respond to a minute of direct sent late final year seeking a nullification and apology.

“In fact, she has done serve open statements on a emanate that have worsened a situation,” Takiyuddin said.

“Hadi will not let this emanate slip though severe it. We are left with no other choice though to take movement by a courts in London,” he added.

Takiyuddin also pronounced that PAS has lined adult “plenty of witnesses” for a insult case, that will now enter into box government before a conference is scheduled.

The matter of explain has been sent to Rewcastle-Brown, who is nonetheless to record her counterclaim for a case, he said.

Comments

comments