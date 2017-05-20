Loading...
Hadi undergoes successful heart surgery

By   /  May 20, 2017  /  Comments Off on Hadi undergoes successful heart surgery

PAS announced yesterday that Hadi had been certified to hospital. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PAS announced yesterday that Hadi had been certified to hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has successfully undergone a valve emissary medicine during a National Heart Institute (IJN), a centre announced today.

IJN pronounced Hadi, who suffered a leaking heart valve, is now warded during a Intensive Care Unit of a IJN where he will sojourn underneath regard for a subsequent few days.

“Doctors are happy that a procession progressed as expected and his critical parameters so distant are fast and have suggested opposite Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi receiving any visitors with a difference of evident family members,” pronounced IJN in a statement.

The heart medicine centre combined that a subsequent 48 hours were essential in Hadi’s post-operative care.

“Earlier this morning, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi underwent a three-hour heart medicine achieved by a row of doctors led by Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhari Yakub, comparison consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and CEO of IJN, and Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon – conduct of cardiothoracic medicine — and Datuk Dr Suhaini Kadiman – emissary conduct of anaesthesiology department,” pronounced IJN.

