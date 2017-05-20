Hadi undergoes successful heart surgery

PAS announced yesterday that Hadi had been certified to hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has successfully undergone a valve emissary medicine during a National Heart Institute (IJN), a centre announced today.

IJN pronounced Hadi, who suffered a leaking heart valve, is now warded during a Intensive Care Unit of a IJN where he will sojourn underneath regard for a subsequent few days.

“Doctors are happy that a procession progressed as expected and his critical parameters so distant are fast and have suggested opposite Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi receiving any visitors with a difference of evident family members,” pronounced IJN in a statement.

The heart medicine centre combined that a subsequent 48 hours were essential in Hadi’s post-operative care.

“Earlier this morning, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi underwent a three-hour heart medicine achieved by a row of doctors led by Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhari Yakub, comparison consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and CEO of IJN, and Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon – conduct of cardiothoracic medicine — and Datuk Dr Suhaini Kadiman – emissary conduct of anaesthesiology department,” pronounced IJN.

