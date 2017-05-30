Abdul Hadi offering his thankfulness to Sultan Sharafuddin for clarifying that a 3 PAS member will keep their positions for a residue of their term. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang thanked Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for maintaining his party’s 3 executive councillors in a PKR-led state government.

In a brief statement, Abdul Hadi offering his low thankfulness to Sultan Sharafuddin for clarifying that a 3 PAS member will keep their positions for a residue of their term, that expires in Jun subsequent year.

“I am assured a 3 Selangor state executive legislature members and a 10 assemblymen from PAS will defend His Highness’ trust in them to say a fortitude of a Selangor supervision and to offer a people sincerely and thoroughly,” a Marang MP said.

The 3 PAS executive councillors are Datuk Iskandar Samad, Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, and Zaidy Abdul Talib.

PAS has 13 member in a 56-seat Selangor state legislative assembly, a same series as PKR, while DAP has 14 and Parti Amanah Negara, two; Umno has 12 and a remaining dual seats are assigned by Independents.

Earlier today, a Selangor sovereign pronounced that a position of a 3 PAS executive councillors should sojourn in a seductiveness of a people and to continue efforts to rise a country’s richest state.

Comments

comments