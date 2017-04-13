Supporters in Kuala Lumpur listen on their smartphones to a live promote of PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang tabling his private suit to rectify Act 355 in Parliament on Apr 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s successful tabling of his private member’s Bill sets a earnest fashion for destiny bids by antithesis lawmakers, pronounced PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan

He also pronounced Putrajaya’s bid to make approach for Hadi Bill showed a health of a approved routine in Parliament.

“It is a good pierce since it’s a initial private member’s Bill to be brought adult by any MP. It is a good precedent,” he told reporters when met outward a Dewan Rakyat today.

The Kota Baru MP afterwards sought to reduce concerns over a Bill’s probable passage, observant it was still adult to a particular states either to request a increasing sentences.

PAS information arch Nasrudin Hassan was seen ripping adult in a House when Hadi tabled his Bill.

When approached by reporters after, a Temerloh MP pronounced witnessing a “historic” eventuality that has faced clever insurgency had done him emotional.

“This is something that some non-Muslims have misunderstood. So, for me, I’m happy that they were only means to hear a explanation,” he said.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia currently authorised Hadi to list his due amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

Comments

comments