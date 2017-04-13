Loading...
Hadi’s Bill blazes route for destiny Opposition efforts, says PAS MP

April 13, 2017

Supporters in Kuala Lumpur listen on their smartphones to a live promote of PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang tabling his private suit to rectify Act 355 in Parliament on Apr 6, 2017. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Supporters in Kuala Lumpur listen on their smartphones to a live promote of PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang tabling his private suit to rectify Act 355 in Parliament on Apr 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s successful tabling of his private member’s Bill sets a earnest fashion for destiny bids by antithesis lawmakers, pronounced PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan

He also pronounced Putrajaya’s bid to make approach for Hadi Bill showed a health of a approved routine in Parliament.

“It is a good pierce since it’s a initial private member’s Bill to be brought adult by any MP. It is a good precedent,” he told reporters when met outward a Dewan Rakyat today.

The Kota Baru MP afterwards sought to reduce concerns over a Bill’s probable passage, observant it was still adult to a particular states either to request a increasing sentences.

PAS information arch Nasrudin Hassan was seen ripping adult in a House when Hadi tabled his Bill.

When approached by reporters after, a Temerloh MP pronounced witnessing a “historic” eventuality that has faced clever insurgency had done him emotional.

“This is something that some non-Muslims have misunderstood. So, for me, I’m happy that they were only means to hear a explanation,” he said.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia currently authorised Hadi to list his due amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

  Published: 11 hours ago on April 13, 2017
  Last Modified: April 13, 2017 @ 4:46 pm
  English News

