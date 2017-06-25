Hamzah pronounced a new regulation to establish a fuel prices was still being studied. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 20 ― The roof prices for petrol and diesel will be announced each week as is now being implemented, pronounced Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

However, he pronounced a new regulation to establish a fuel prices directed during stabilising a inhabitant oil attention was still being studied.

Hamzah pronounced he had met with a oil attention players to plead a regulation to safeguard that it would not waste any party.

“There are people who want the proclamation to be done from weekly to monthly. No, a complement that we have right now will remain,” he told a press discussion after a ministry’s monthly public here today.

On Friday, he pronounced a new regulation for regulating sell prices of fuels would be announced to forestall petrol hire operators from pang waste if a fuel prices continued to tumble underneath a stream method.

Hamzah pronounced a supervision wanted a win-win regulation for all parties, including consumers who would also be influenced if petrol hire operators went bankrupt.

“Currently, a normal stretch of a petrol hire from another is about 25km, so if one shuts down, it will be formidable for consumers who will need to go distant to refuel,” he said.

Currently, there are 3,500 petrol stations handling nationwide.

Commenting on MBI International, purported to be a pyramid scheme, Hamzah pronounced a consummate review would be carried out even if a association claimed they did zero wrong.

“Our review is to safeguard that all they (the company) are doing is legal,” he said.

Yesterday, a coercion multiplication of a method destitute a associate in an operation formula named Ops Token 2 conducted with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), military and a Attorney-General’s Chambers.

In a operation during 3 opposite locations, in Butterworth, Penang and Taman MBI, Kulim, Kedah, a sum of RM688,000 money and 3 oppulance vehicles were seized while RM30 million from a suspect’s bank comment was frozen.

A sum of 98 bank accounts with RM209 million have also been frozen. ― Bernama

Comments

comments