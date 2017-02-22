Hizbut Tahrir supporters are seen fluttering a Islamist group’s flag. Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia claims that Hadi’s Bill to defend ‘Allah’s law’ is not Shariah compliant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Islamist organisation Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HT-M) has rebuffed PAS’ bid to strengthen a Shariah courts by a legislative amendment, observant a parliamentary track to defend God’s law is wrong.

The internal section of a general hardline organisation seeking to emanate a tellurian caliphate argued that boundless laws can't be debated or upheld by a physical complement that relies on a infancy opinion and would finish adult belittling Islam.

“The parliamentary and approved track is prepared by a physical system, and is not a Shariah-compliant trail to defend Allah’s law.

“Through this un-Islamic complement humans have usurped God’s right as a builder of laws and this is haram, and can hurtful one’s faith. How can Allah’s law be theme to a capitulation of humans before it is enacted?” a organisation pronounced in a posting on their website yesterday.

HT-M also criticised proponents of Hadi’s Bill who have regularly claimed that non-Muslims would not be influenced by a amendments, observant that no one should exempted from God’s law.

“God’s law is for all humans, either or not they are non-Muslims or Muslims, solely for some specific laws involving marriage, food and drinks and a few other things.”

The organisation also claimed that a Bill to rectify a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 is merely cosmetic in nature, as it is singular and had no office on other crimes like murder, crime and robbery.

“RUU355 usually involves some amendments to a court’s office in terms of ‘punishments’ but changing ‘the forms of punishments’,” it said, referring to a Bill by a Malay name.

Critics call a amendment offer Hadi’s Bill, while a Shariah law is also famous as Act 355.

The Bill aims to lift a roof on Shariah punishments from 3 years’ imprisonment, 6 strokes of a shaft and an RM5,000 excellent to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

PAS and other Islamist groups will be holding a entertainment during Padang Merbok between 3pm and 11pm tomorrow in support of Hadi and his Bill.

A counter-rally organized by a polite multitude organisation job itself BEBAS and says it is for equality, eremite leisure and opposite secular taste will be entertainment during Taman Tasik Jaya nearby Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor during a same time to denote their pacific rejecting of a Bill.

