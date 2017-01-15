The 13-minute brief film, that won a 2016 BMW Shorties’ grand prize, tells a story of Hawa, a lady sealed in her room after being putrescent by a zombie bite, and a untroubled child Meng as they onslaught to forge a friendship.PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — On a surface, Hawa appears to be a story about a zombie canon in Malaysia.

But after examination a prize-winning brief film, we will realize it is also a story about people overcoming their differences to come together.

“In that sold world, everybody is a same… a disproportion is either we have been putrescent or not,” pronounced executive Tan Ce Ding.

“And what changes Hawa when all inside her has given adult is when she meets a child (Meng)… it sparks a passion, triggers a amiability within her,” he told Malay Mail Online in a new interview.

The 13-minute brief film, that won a 2016 BMW Shorties’ grand prize, tells a story of Hawa, a lady sealed in her room after being putrescent by a zombie bite, and a untroubled child Meng as they onslaught to forge a friendship.

“On one layer, these dual characters can never be together, from a opening theatre a lady is inside and a child is outside, along a story somehow they conduct to be together though in a finish a lady is behind inside and a child is outward again.

“What separates them is a disease. In another way, we can couple it with a society,” he said.

The expel and organisation of ‘Hawa’ poise for a hang photo. — Picture pleasantness of Edward LimThe film’s writer Edward Lim pronounced it was named after a categorical singer herself, Hawa Khadeeja, after they found out a definition of Hawa or Eve.

“Because of how distant they (Hawa and Meng) are, like Adam and Eve, that’s because we motionless to call it Eve, or Hawa,” he said.

He combined that a many absolute partial of a brief film is when Hawa looks in a counterpart and acts like a zombie… a acceptance that she can't change her fate.

“If there is one sold message, we would privately contend if usually we are all kids, in a post baleful world, it doesn’t matter who we are as prolonged as we tarry together,” Lim said.

Lim combined that it took them half a year to rise a story, and to figure out a characters’ psychological and romantic aspects.

“One of a hurdles was to find a right actors… we didn’t consider about Chinese or Malay characters. It was only about dual community kids who wish to be friends.

“When we did a casting, we didn’t mention any race, we only wanted good actors and it incited out a actors that we expel were a ideal fit, a Malay lady and a Chinese boy,” he said.

Moving forward, Tan and Lim pronounced they are perplexing to move Hawa to a general theatre around film festivals.

Apart from a BMW Shorties Grand Prize, Hawa also won in a Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Sound Design categories.

Hawa can be noticed on http://www.bmwshorties.com.my

