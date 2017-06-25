Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam pronounced a method will call a alloy for an reason following a doctor’s disaster to news injuries postulated by Zulfarhan Osman to a police. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKLANG, Jun 18 — The Health Ministry will serve a alloy from a private sanatorium who is reported to have treated National Defence University of Malaysia student, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

Zulfarhan Osman, 21, died during a Serdang Hospital on Jun 1 after allegedly being tortured by some colleagues, reportedly over a burglary of a laptop.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam pronounced a method will call a alloy for an reason following a doctor’s disaster to news injuries postulated by Zulfarhan Osman to a police.

“We have customary handling procedures (SOPs). Usually if a studious is harmed due to an collision or who is believed to have crime-related injuries, doctors and hospitals have to news a matter directly to a police.

If a news is not lodged, it is wrong, since it is a shortcoming and a use that should be celebrated by a alloy treating a patient,” he told reporters here today.

He pronounced a pierce to call a alloy was being finished in suitability to veteran ethics adopted by a Health Ministry.

“The movement of a alloy who did not news a rapist box like this is questionable. However, this box stays underneath a organisation and review of a police,” he said.

The plant was progressing believed to have perceived diagnosis twice during private clinics and it is schooled that a doctors who treated him did not approach him to be taken immediately to a sanatorium notwithstanding being wakeful of his critical condition.

In a meantime, Dr Subramaniam, who is also MIC president, pronounced a supervision will settle pre-school preparation in stages in 530 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil nationwide, so as to accommodate a needs of early preparation among Indian children. — Bernama

Comments

comments