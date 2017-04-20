Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam speaks to members of a media in Kuala Lumpur Mar 16, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Apr 18 — The Health Ministry is still available a formula of blood tests of dual pre-school pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Tasik in Cheras before they are reliable as tested certain for Influenza A pathogen (H1N1), pronounced Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

Asked if a preschool in Bandar Sri Permaisuri was sealed due to a H1N1 infection, Dr Subramaniam pronounced a dual pupils had symptoms of fever, cold and cough and were being removed from a other students.

“Every singular day there are viruses such as H1N1 and many people have a symptoms.

“But high risk groups such as profound women and a aged who humour from respiratory symptoms should be some-more careful,” he told reporters after rising a Malaysian Health Data Warehouse here today.

Dr Subramaniam pronounced a World Health Organisation (WHO) no longer guard H1N1 infection privately since it is categorised as anniversary influenza.

As such, he pronounced a people contingency know how to take caring of their personal hygiene and to see a alloy immediately if they have influenza or associated symptoms.

“Those carrying influenza are also asked to besiege themselves from a throng so as to forestall it from spreading, wear masks and rinse their hands after sneezing any time,” he added. — Bernama

