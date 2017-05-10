The Health Ministry would control a minute investigate on ozone therapy, pronounced Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya. — Picture by KE OoiBALIK PULAU, May 6 — The Health Ministry will control a minute investigate on ozone therapy following a ask from a Ozone Medical Practitioners Association Malaysia (PPPOM) for a method to recur a new anathema on a treatment.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced this when commenting on a ask from PPPOM.

He also combined that a formula of a investigate conducted around Malaysian Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS), had found that a diagnosis carried no advantages for a patients.

“Ozone therapy is a dangerous diagnosis as it has a proton that is inconstant and can furnish atmosphere froth in a blood,” he pronounced this to reporters after officiating a ‘Jom Cari Siput’ competition for Balik Pulau Parliamentary subdivision during Pantai Gertak Sanggul, Teluk Kumbar here today.

“As we know, oxygen (O2) in a blood is fast and ozone diagnosis has most reduction fast oxygen (O3) and vulnerable to use. If 03 gets into a blood tide and followed by a arrangement of atmosphere bubbles, it can means a heart conflict if a atmosphere froth get into a heart and clogged a arteries,” he said.

“In my opinion as a doctor, we do not see any advantage to consumers .We wish people can consider scrupulously before seeking such treatment,” he said.

Last Wednesday Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam announced a anathema on ozone therapy in all business premises including clinics and beauty parlours, as there was no systematic justification to support any healing advantage of regulating ozone therapy for any ailments.

In another development, Dr Hilmi, who is also Member of Parliament for Balik Pulau, confirmed his criticism opposite a DAP-led Penang state government’s goal to control land reclamation plan along Pantai Gertak Sanggul, located on a southern partial of a island.

“The area is abounding with sea resources such as several kind of shellfish and fish. As this area is easeful from a monsoon season, it enables fishermen and a open to find a source of income from a sea via a year.

Meanwhile, a housewife Mahsuri Husin, 57, who participated in a competition when met by Bernama also concluded with Dr Hilmi’s perspective that a beach should be left alone but any land reclamation project.

Mahsuri, who is from Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar, pronounced she also generated side income by collecting shellfish on a beach and would routinely collect about 10 kilogrammes of shellfish per day, that was after sole during RM30 per kilo during a restaurants. — Bernama

