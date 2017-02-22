Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob reacts during a press discussion in Bentong, Pahang, on Jan 8, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The High Court here has bound 9 days, commencement Aug 1 for hearing of a insult fit filed by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob opposite Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd over an article, ‘Hebat Sangatkah Adnan’.

Judge Datuk Yeoh Wee Siam set a date in chambers today, after assembly lawyers Datuk M. Reza Hassan, behaving for Utusan Melayu and Americk Singh Sidhu who represented Adnan during box management.

M. Reza told a media that a justice set Aug 1-4 and Aug 7-11 to hear justification from witnesses.

He pronounced a suspect (Utusan Melayu) would call 9 witnesses while dual witnesses are from a plaintiff (Adnan).

On Feb 13, a Federal Court had systematic Adnan’s fit to be sent behind to a High Court for hearing after statute that justification had nonetheless to be determined during a High Court on either a lawsuit was brought by Adnan in his personal or central capacity.

The Federal Court done a preference after permitting Adnan’s interest to retreat a preference of a appellate justice on Mar 1 final year, in distinguished out his polite fit opposite a publisher of a Malay newspaper.

Adnan sued Utusan Melayu over a announcement of an essay in Mingguan Malaysia underneath a headline, ‘Hebat Sangatkah Adnan’ on Nov 9, 2014.

In a fit filed in 2014, Adnan pronounced Utusan Melayu had tarnished his repute as a inhabitant personality and politician by an article.

The appellate justice had authorised Utusan Melayu’s interest to overturn a High Court’s exclusion of a publisher’s focus to strike out a lawsuit. — Bernama

