KUALA TERENGGANU, May 12 — Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 Sdn Bhd, a highway benefaction company, is allocating RM18 million to correct a East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) this year.

Its General Manager, Husni Md Yusuf pronounced a association spent about RM20 million final year to correct 18km of LPT2 over a duration of scarcely 6 months.

“We took over LPT2 from a supervision on Jul 15 final year. We gave an endeavour to a supervision to urge a aspect of certain stretches of a expressway that competence not be protected to users,” he told reporters here today.

LPT2 is a 184km twin carriageway expressway using between Jabor and Kuala Terengganu on a East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Husni pronounced a association had devised a five-year devise to correct any repairs on LPT2 and was identifying a influenced stretches along a expressway, and was on lane to grasp a target.

On complaints that many accidents had occurred on a expressway, he pronounced scarcely 80 per cent of a mishaps were due to loosening of a users themselves such as pushing too fast, besides trespassing cattle.

“Since we took over, we had implemented several measures to forestall stock from deviate on LPT2. We have so distant remade 36 km of fences along a expressway and a whole repairs would cost adult to RM2 million.

“What we fear many is a opinion of some unethical people who competence deliberately cut a fences to let their stock graze along a expressway,” he said.

Husni pronounced 7 accidents occurred on LPT2 in April, though so distant there no deadly accidents happened due to stock entering a expressway.

He pronounced a association was study a probability of installing electric fences along a expressway if a problem of stock erratic on LPT2 persisted. — Bernama

