Supporters attend a PAS-led Himpunan 355 convene during Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur Feb 18, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The military are questioning PAS’ “Himpunan 355” convene underneath a Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012 after they found that many participants had brought babies and tiny children along.

Dang Wangi military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman pronounced initial investigations suggested that infants and children aged between 7 months and 15 years were benefaction during a convene in Padang Merbok here yesterday, that he remarkable was an corruption underneath Section 4(2)(f) of a PAA that prohibits one from bringing a child to an assembly.

“The box is still underneath review and no seizures or arrests have been done so far,” Mohd Sukri pronounced in a statement.

Thousands of people clad in purple collected during a “Himpunan 355” convene here yesterday to demonstrate support for PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to rectify a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355).

The Bill aims to boost a extent of Shariah punishments to 30 years’ jail, 100 strokes of a shaft and RM100,000 fines from a stream roof of 3 years’ imprisonment, 6 strokes, and RM5,000 fines.

Comments

comments