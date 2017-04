Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is a new Minister With Special Functions. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 12 ― Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been allocated as a Minister With Special Functions during a Prime Minister’s Department effective today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced a appointment in a matter today.

He pronounced Hishammuddin remained as Minister of Defence.

“This appointment will concede Datuk Seri Hishammuddin to govern his avocation detached from his responsibilities as counterclaim minister,” he said. ― Bernama

