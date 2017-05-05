Loading...
Hishammuddin: Malaysia, Bahrain pointer MoU to raise cooperation

By   /  May 5, 2017  /  Comments Off on Hishammuddin: Malaysia, Bahrain pointer MoU to raise cooperation

The King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (left), is greeted by Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein on his attainment during a Kompleks Bunga Raya, KLIA in Sepang. Picture expelled May 1, 2017. Bernama picThe King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (left), is greeted by Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein on his attainment during a Kompleks Bunga Raya, KLIA in Sepang. Picture expelled May 1, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysia and Bahrain will raise team-work in pity of comprehension information and practice to bargain with a flourishing hazard of terrorism.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein pronounced underneath a chit of bargain (MoU) on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges with Bahrain, both countries concluded to feature cooperation, generally in traffic with apprehension networks and a flourishing hazard acted by a Daesh belligerent group.

He pronounced by a MoU, a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and a Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) would also serve try military-to-military team-work that enclosed corner training, exercises, and sell of troops crew between a armed army of both countries.

“Both nations have also concluded to concur on confronting a hazard of militancy not usually in a troops context, though also with soothing energy from a aspects of beliefs and opposite narratives,” he pronounced in a special corner press discussion with Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Ahmed.

Sheikh Khalid is here to accompany Bahrain King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, whose four-day state revisit to Malaysia finished today. 

Hishammuddin pronounced Malaysia and Bahrain also concurred a significance of mediation as an proceed to foster dialogue, mutual respect, bargain and toleration to opposite all forms of assault extremism.

Towards this end, a Malaysian Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) could play some roles in a collaboration.

King Hamad was here given final Sunday on a four-day state revisit to Malaysia during a invitation of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

This is a Ruler’s initial state revisit to Malaysia given descending to a bench on Mar 6, 1999. — Bernama

