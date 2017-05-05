The King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (left), is greeted by Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein on his attainment during a Kompleks Bunga Raya, KLIA in Sepang. Picture expelled May 1, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysia and Bahrain will raise team-work in pity of comprehension information and practice to bargain with a flourishing hazard of terrorism.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein pronounced underneath a chit of bargain (MoU) on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges with Bahrain, both countries concluded to feature cooperation, generally in traffic with apprehension networks and a flourishing hazard acted by a Daesh belligerent group.

He pronounced by a MoU, a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and a Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) would also serve try military-to-military team-work that enclosed corner training, exercises, and sell of troops crew between a armed army of both countries.

“Both nations have also concluded to concur on confronting a hazard of militancy not usually in a troops context, though also with soothing energy from a aspects of beliefs and opposite narratives,” he pronounced in a special corner press discussion with Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Ahmed.

Sheikh Khalid is here to accompany Bahrain King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, whose four-day state revisit to Malaysia finished today.

Hishammuddin pronounced Malaysia and Bahrain also concurred a significance of mediation as an proceed to foster dialogue, mutual respect, bargain and toleration to opposite all forms of assault extremism.

Towards this end, a Malaysian Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) could play some roles in a collaboration.

King Hamad was here given final Sunday on a four-day state revisit to Malaysia during a invitation of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

This is a Ruler’s initial state revisit to Malaysia given descending to a bench on Mar 6, 1999. — Bernama

