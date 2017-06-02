KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Home Ministry has given inhabitant daily The Star 7 days to respond to a uncover means minute served on a announcement over an inapt front page.
The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim pronounced a announcement contingency explain because movement should not be taken opposite it, including carrying a copy looseness dangling underneath a Printing and Publications Act 1984.
“Local daily The Star is given 7 days to respond to a uncover means minute on because movement should not be taken… including carrying a copy assent suspended,” he pronounced in a matter today.
Alwi combined a paper’s front page yesterday that featured a title and story about a Malaysian militant personality juxtaposed subsequent to a design of Muslims praying was finished in bad ambience and had portrayed Islam in a bad light.
“The method regrets a news title that was put adult with an inapt design that had zero to do with a news and this is confusing, caused disagreement and influence towards Muslims who will be related with terrorism.
“It (the front page) also has done fun of Islam as a religion,” he added. The front page drew slam from Malaysians.
The Star has already published an reparation though mixed groups including several domestic parties and NGOs called for unrelenting movement to be taken.