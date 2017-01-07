Loading...
Home Ministry to examination laws associated to explosives, Nur Jazlan says

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced a examination would also cover a aspects of prolongation process, distribution, import and trade of ammonium nitrate fertiliser. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced a examination would also cover a aspects of prolongation process, distribution, import and trade of ammonium nitrate fertiliser. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is in a midst of carrying out a examination in a bid to refurbish existent laws relating to explosives in a country, pronounced Deputy Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He pronounced a examination would also cover a aspects of prolongation process, distribution, import and trade of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, that is an active and simple part to furnish explosives.

“We will initial lift out a examination on a (existing) laws and if necessary, will delineate a new one,” he told reporters after visiting impecunious families in Taman Perling here, today.

He pronounced a supervision should guard closely a prolongation process, use and placement of ammonium nitrate since so distant there was no specific law associated to prolongation and use of a element in a country.

“We (Malaysia) do not have any explosives law during all. So, if necessary, a supervision we will come adult with an explosives legislation to umpire a prolongation process, distribution, import and trade of ammonium nitrate,” he added. — Bernama

  January 7, 2017
  January 7, 2017
  English News

