Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed says a problem is not with a military though pther confidence agencies. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, Mar 26 — The weapons government complement of some agencies underneath a home method will be monitored and tightened to forestall weapons from going missing.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced among a agencies concerned were a police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Road Transport Department (RTD) and Malaysia Royal Customs Department.

According to him, military had their possess despotic customary handling procession (SOP).

“So we feel there is no problem with police, however, it could be for other confidence agencies.

“As such, a Home Ministry will safeguard their SOPs will be tightened to comment for all weapons released to a agencies,” he told reporters after rising a dengue gotong-royong for Zone 19 and 20 in Taman Bukit Indah, here, today.

Nur Jazlan was commenting on a journal news that purported that 44 shotguns were reported blank from Rela in Selama, Perak early this month.

The news pronounced a weapons were realised blank after a Firearms Licensing Enforcement Units of a Kedah military domicile and Bukit Aman audited a RELA Northern Region Training Centre in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

According to a report, a special group had been set adult comprising Serious Crimes Division (D9) crew from Kedah and Kuala Muda district police.

The group after raided several locations in Perak and Kedah given Wednesday that led to a detain of 6 suspects and liberation of several shotguns as good as 300 live bullets.

Nur Jazlan did not order out a probability of a blank weapons being related to terrorists. — Bernama

