KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — Controversial Islamic reverend Dr Zakir Naik is authorised to be in Malaysia since he has not been earmarked as a "terrorist entity" by a United Nations, a Home Ministry pronounced today.

The method combined that a Immigration Department has no reason to blacklist a India-born televangelist even yet he is wanted by a authorities in his home nation since he has also not damaged any Malaysian law.

“The Immigration Department (JIM) will usually blacklist all people who poise a hazard to a country’s confidence and assent formed on information channeled by a applicable Enforcement Agency,” Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced in a created parliamentary respond to DAP lawmaker M. Kula Segaran, regulating a Malay initials for a dialect underneath his reach as home minister.

“In this matter, a reverend Zakir Naik is not listed as a militant entity in a United Nations Security Resolution (UNSCR) 1988 and UNSCR 1267. As such JIM has no objections to a entrance of a particular since he has not disregarded any of a country’s laws,” he added.

Kula Segaran had asked a method to explain because a supervision has not barred Dr Zakir from entering a country.

The charismatic reverend has been travelling in and out of Malaysia and even welcomed by some comparison state Islamic clerics notwithstanding being a refugee in India where he is reportedly being investigated for purported links to terrorism and income laundering.

However, a organisation of 19 tellurian rights activists filed a justice box final month to enforce a supervision to expatriate and anathema his entrance into a country, claiming he is an “undesirable person” and “a reverend of hate”.

Ahmad Zahid who is also emissary primary apportion explained serve that a Immigration Department does not “blacklist” anyone from entering a nation formed simply on media reports, though usually convincing information from coercion authorities who will establish if a immigrant poses a hazard to Malaysia’s confidence and peace.

He also told a Ipoh Barat MP that a sum of 1,220,054 foreigners have been criminialized from entering a nation from 2010 to a present.

