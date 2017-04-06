Loading...
Home Ministry: Zakir Naik not UN ‘terrorist entity’, giveaway to be in Malaysia

April 6, 2017

The charismatic reverend has been travelling in and out of Malaysia and even welcomed by some comparison state Islamic clerics notwithstanding being a refugee in India. Picture by Saw Siow FengThe charismatic reverend has been travelling in and out of Malaysia and even welcomed by some comparison state Islamic clerics notwithstanding being a refugee in India. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — Controversial Islamic reverend Dr Zakir Naik is authorised to be in Malaysia since he has not been earmarked as a “terrorist entity” by a United Nations, a Home Ministry pronounced today.

The method combined that a Immigration Department has no reason to blacklist a India-born televangelist even yet he is wanted by a authorities in his home nation since he has also not damaged any Malaysian law.

“The Immigration Department (JIM) will usually blacklist all people who poise a hazard to a country’s confidence and assent formed on information channeled by a applicable Enforcement Agency,” Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced in a created parliamentary respond to DAP lawmaker M. Kula Segaran, regulating a Malay initials for a dialect underneath his reach as home minister.

“In this matter, a reverend Zakir Naik is not listed as a militant entity in a United Nations Security Resolution (UNSCR) 1988 and UNSCR 1267. As such JIM has no objections to a entrance of a particular since he has not disregarded any of a country’s laws,” he added.

Kula Segaran had asked a method to explain because a supervision has not barred Dr Zakir from entering a country.

The charismatic reverend has been travelling in and out of Malaysia and even welcomed by some comparison state Islamic clerics notwithstanding being a refugee in India where he is reportedly being investigated for purported links to terrorism and income laundering.

However, a organisation of 19 tellurian rights activists filed a justice box final month to enforce a supervision to expatriate and anathema his entrance into a country, claiming he is an “undesirable person” and “a reverend of hate”.

Ahmad Zahid who is also emissary primary apportion explained serve that a Immigration Department does not “blacklist” anyone from entering a nation formed simply on media reports, though usually convincing information from coercion authorities who will establish if a immigrant poses a hazard to Malaysia’s confidence and peace.

He also told a Ipoh Barat MP that a sum of 1,220,054 foreigners have been criminialized from entering a nation from 2010 to a present.

