BUTTERWORTH, Jun 11 — The honeymoon was over for a lady and her beloved related to several robberies involving party centres and 24-hour preference stores when a integrate was arrested by a military final Friday in Butterworth.

The duo, together with a masculine confederate were picked adult in a raid about 10.30pm, that resulted in a seizure of money believed to be from a deduction of a robberies committed in a Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) given early this year.

District military arch ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid pronounced a three-man gang’s latest hold-up was final Thursday when it attacked an party centre and preference store in Bagan Ajam.

“In follow-up investigations, a military nabbed a suspects and seized 6 cell-phones and RM3,428, believed to be deduction from a hold-ups.

“The squad was believed to have been heading a cushy life and changed about in several states by carrying out robberies while armed with machetes and knives to bluster their victims,” he pronounced here today.

He pronounced a dual group had prior rapist annals while all 3 tested certain for drugs. The suspects are aged between 23 and 44.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut military chief, ACP Anuar Omar pronounced a military sought 5 people, aged between 18 and 25, in tie with a conflict of dual teenagers in Jalan Kaki Bukit here early yesterday.

The victims, aged 18 and 19 were shopping burgers when they speckled dual group about 2.10am before a former were punched and kicked by 8 men, some armed with helmets.

One of a victims who was taken to a circuitously margin and assaulted again was warded during a Penang Hospital where his condition has been reported as critical.

Anuar pronounced a military incarcerated an 18-year-old think in tie with a conflict and were in a midst of tracking down 7 others, 5 of whom had been identified. — Reuters

