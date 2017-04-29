Loading...
Hospitalised Johor mufti doing well, says exco

By   /  April 29, 2017  /  Comments Off on Hospitalised Johor mufti doing well, says exco

JOHOR BARU, Apr 29 — The Johor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tahrir Samsudin who was certified to a private sanatorium nearby here after attending a duty in Mersing late yesterday afternoon, is now in fast condition.

State Islamic Religious Committee authority Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim, who visited Mohd Tahrir during a hospital, pronounced a mufti had been suggested by a alloy to have a good rest.

“His heart is stable, it’s only that he didn’t get adequate rest,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, a cinema and postings of Mohd Tahrir, claiming that he had suffered from a heart attack, went viral on amicable media and WhatsApp application. — Bernama

