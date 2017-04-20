MUAR, Apr 16 — A hotel manager was sent to a gallows by a Magistrate’s Court here currently after he found guilty of trafficking 82.38 gm of heroin final year.

Judicial Commissioner Muhammad Jamil Hussin upheld a genocide visualisation to Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, 29, after a counterclaim unsuccessful to lift a reasonable doubt on a prosecution’s case.

The father of one was found guilty of committing a corruption during 9.30am during a Machap rest and use area (north-bound) in Kluang on Jan 4 final year. The corruption underneath Section 39B(1) (a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 provides for imperative genocide chastisement on conviction.

In his judgment, Muhammad Jamil pronounced a accused’s counterclaim was a tiny rejection and fabricated.

According to a contribution of a case, a group of policemen speckled a indicted carrying a questionable package towards a white Honda automobile parked by a roadside. Upon inspection, 4 tiny packs of heroin weighing a sum of 82.38gm, were found in a package.

Deputy open prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi prosecuted, while a indicted was represented by counsel Chandran Singh.

Throughout a trial, a charge and counterclaim any called 6 witnesses.

Muhammad Firdaus seemed ease when a justice upheld a sentence, while his family members pennyless down in tears. — Bernama

