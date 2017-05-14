Ho Siew Hong and her father pleaded not guilty during a Session Court in Ipoh, May 11, 2017, to dual depends of trafficking in tellurian beings for a purpose of forced labour. — Bernama picIPOH, May 11 — A hotel manager pleaded not guilty in a Sessions Court here currently to 4 depends of trafficking in Thai women for passionate exploitation, given 2014.

Ling Ong Weng, 34, was charged with trafficking in Nutsara Hemman, Nipaporn Sananmueang, Sirikon Maitoklang and Patcharin Polkan , aged between 23 and 43, for passionate exploitation.

He allegedly committed a offences during a Ritz Garden Hotel, Garden Reflexology, 1st Floor, Lot 5260 and 5261, Jalan Lumut, Seri Manjung between 2014 and Jan 20, 2017.

The charges opposite Ling were done underneath Section 12 of a Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, that carries a jail tenure of adult to 15 years and fine, if convicted.

Judge Norashima Khalid set bail during RM10,000 on any assign in one surety, and bound May 26 for mention.

The assign was conducted by emissary open prosecutor Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof, while a indicted was represented by counsel Kartini Mansor.

At a same court, a married couple, Lee Wai Keong, 41, and Ho Siew Hong, 38, pleaded not guilty to dual depends of tellurian trafficking for exploitation as forced labour.

Lee and Ho were charged with trafficking in for exploitation as forced work Indonesians Layam, 32, and Leonardo Davincie, 28, during a Fancy Mee Restaurant, No. 1, Taman Lekir Baru, Jalan Raja Omar, Sitiawan between May 2, 2015, and Mar 3 this year.

The integrate was charged underneath Section 13 of a ATIPSOM Act 2007, review together with Section 34 of a Penal Code, that carries an seizure for adult to 20 years and a fine, if convicted.

Norashima set bail during RM10,000 per chairman for any assign in one surety, and bound May 26 for mention. — Bernama

