Chan Lay Lee was charged with a murder of her Indonesian lassie and causing disgusting harm to another maid.GEORGE TOWN, Mar 10 — A 42-year-old housewife was charged with a murder of her Indonesian lassie and causing harm to another lassie during dual apart courts here.

Chan Lay Lee was initial charged with causing disgusting harm to her Cambodian maid, Anad, 22, regulating a steel siren someday between Jul 2016 and Feb 25 this year during her residence in Lebuhraya Jelutong.

Charged underneath Section 326 of a Penal Code for causing disgusting harm by dangerous weapons, Chan faces a limit jail judgment of 20 years and defeat or both on conviction.

In a magistrate’s court, Chan was charged with a murder of Indonesian Zubaedah, 38, during a same residence someday between 11am and 4.45pm on Feb 26 this year.

She faces a genocide judgment for a murder assign underneath 302 of a Penal Code.

The Sessions Court decider Irwan Suaibonb and Magistrate Mohd Amin Shahul Hamid both set May 11 for box government of both cases.

Chan was not authorised bail as murder is a non-bailable offence.

The 38-year-old Indonesian lassie was found passed on her bed in her employer’s residence in Lebuhraya Jelutong on Feb 26.

A autopsy news has suggested that a means of genocide was due to blunt force mishap to a chest.

